Your Healthy Family: Why your cough lingers

It's that time of year where everyone seems to be getting sick. If your sickness came with a cough, you may be wondering why that cough tends to linger, even after you're feeling better. A doctor said it has to do with the lining of your lungs.

"It's been rough. Everyone I know has been really sick," Haley Santillan said. Her husband and daughter have also been fighting off some kind of sickness for weeks.

Santillan said she took her daughter to the pediatrician, but all the tests came back negative.

"They were like, 'Oh, it's that mystery illness everyone has,'" she said.

That mystery illness includes a lingering cough.

Pediatrician Dr. Beth Hawse said there's a reason your cough may be sticking around far too long.

"When you get a viral respiratory infection, it really irritates the lining of your bronchial tubes. There are little hair-like things called cilia, which help sweep out germs and impurities in the air so you can cough them up. Those little hairs actually get damaged when you have a respiratory infection," she said.

As viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV circulate, Dr. Hawes said to avoid holiday gatherings if you feel sick.

"We've just been trying to take some extra vitamins and chug some Emergen-c, and hopefully it works and I won't get sick this next time. We'll see," Santillan said.