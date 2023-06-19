Your Healthy Family: Why to consider compression socks for exercise

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Compression socks are good for your vascular health because they help propel blood back to your heart from the veins in your legs. And a Cape Coral Doctor said you should consider wearing compression garments while you exercise.

Many athletes on the fields or courts wear compression socks.

"It makes it so that the blood doesn't sit in the skin. It gets back to the heart, it gets another load of oxygen and sugar, and goes back out to your tissues," Dr. Joseph Cipriano of Lumiere Cosmetic Vein Center in Cape Coral said.

He said compression clothing like socks, pants, shirts, or sleeves can increase blood flow and oxygen delivery.

"So that football player, that hockey player, that baseball player is a better, more efficient machine," he said.

But you don't have to be an elite athlete to wear compression garments during exercise.

“People wearing compressive-like leggings, almost like yoga pants, will compress you literally from your ankles up to your abdomen. That enables the recovery of that blood,” Dr. Cipriano said.

He said they're beneficial for recovery of blood during all types of exercise, but especially cycling or other workouts in a seated position.

“If I'm cycling and I'm wearing a compressive garment that helps push the blood past my lower abdomen, even though I'm sitting like this, it will help in my recovery after the actual event to help recover that blood and help with the evacuation of waste. That turned around and blood gets to your liver, kidney and lungs to evacuate the CO2, urine and acids, and then it can pick up its next load of oxygen and sugar, redeliver it to the tissues, expediting that turnaround of blood and helping with perfusion of your tissue,” he said.

In addition to improving circulation, the National Academy of Sports Medicine said there are other benefits to wearing compression garments during exercise:



They enhance what's called proprioception, or awareness of your body position and movement

Compression socks reduced impact stress during activities like running, and cut down on the risk of overuse injuries from impact

There have only been a limited number of studies on the benefits of wearing compression clothing during exercise, so more need to be done to determine the extent.