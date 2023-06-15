Your Healthy Family: When it's time to hire outside care for dementia

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or Dementia is extremely difficult, and knowing when it's time to turn to outside care can be just as hard. An in-home care agency said there are some things to look out for to help you determine when it's that time.

"Oftentimes, if we see our loved one all the time, we can either ignore or not fully recognize or have a little bit of denial of the situation and what it really is," Susan Nimnuan, the Vice President of BrightStar Care in Fort Myers and Naples, said.

She said that's why it's important to bring in an outside perspective.

“Bringing a professional in who's been through training, who has experience to notice that's a little more serious, that's something we need to put a focus on, can really be helpful to everybody," she said. “It's never too early to start educating yourself and your loved ones on the options that are out there when it comes to senior care or aging in place. Many of us wait to the last minute or different things of that nature."

Nimnuan said she gets phone calls all the time about peoples' loved ones having falls or mini-strokes, who are looking for help.

"Now they're looking at care, but there's been this period of time where these things are going on and they had a level of denial, or push it off or maybe just don't want to face it. And really, the sooner you get someone involved, even if it's just a little bit, can be so much," she said.

She said there are things you can pick up on, to let you know the situation is getting to the point where you need help with care.

"Starting to look around in the home when you're there, are they on medication and that's disorganized? Is there expired food in the refrigerator? Is the mail starting to pile up? Does the home look more cluttered or disheveled than it normally does? Those would be great indicators to start with," she said.

When checking their medicine box, she said to make sure they're actually remembering to take their medications.

"Also, looking at your loved one, are they tending to isolate more? Or are they still as social as they once were? Those are good indicators that something has changed," Nimnuan said.

She said poor or unsafe judgment can be another sign.

"Are they forgetting to pay their bills? Are they forgetting to bathe? Or they're not bathing as frequently as they once used to? Are they going out and they're unable to return home safely? Are they getting lost or confused while they're out and about?”

