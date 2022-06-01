Your Healthy Family: What to know about Salmonella

A recent nationwide recall of select JIF peanut butter and products containing it is raising concerns about salmonella and how to avoid it.

The JM Smucker Company voluntarily issued the recall on May 20, and said you should get rid of any products under the recall.

Salmonella is spread by raw or under-cooked foods, or cross-contamination in food preparation and production.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella bacteria cause more than 1.3 million infections and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year.

It said symptoms to watch for include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. They usually start six hours to six days after infection, and last four to seven days.

Summer typically means more cook outs and grilling, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture has some tips to grill safely.



Be particularly vigilant with raw meat and poultry to avoid food-borne bacteria like salmonella

Wash your hands frequently

Use a food thermometer to cook items to the proper temperature

Avoid cross-contamination by keeping meat and poultry separate from fruits and vegetables

Store leftovers safely

Throw away any perishable foods left in the sun for an hour, or at room temperature for more than 2 hours

For more information on this recall, click here.