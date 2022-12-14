Your Healthy Family: Tips to manage holiday stress

No matter what holiday you celebrate, this season can be stressful. Mental health experts have some tips to manage that holiday stress.

"Whether your someone who loves the holidays, you dread them, or are somewhere in between, I think we can all agree that it does bring up a lot of different feelings," Licensed Therapist Jody Baumstein said.

She said you can manage holiday stress by tuning in and acknowledging how you feel.

"We know that stress will find its way out, so we want to stop and really slow down and pay attention to what we feel, and also notice that there might be shame or judgement attached to it, and we want to get rid of that," Baumstein said.

The holiday season comes with a lot of events and traditions. But if your plans are causing added stress, Baumstein says to change them or ditch them all together.

"That might mean you say no to certain activities. Maybe your family has a certain limit and when you reach that, you don't take on any other things," she said.

She said setting boundaries is critical to managing stress. And no matter how busy you think you are, it's important to make time for yourself.

