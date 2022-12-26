Your Healthy Family: Tips to keep your New Year's Resolutions

Many people make New Year's Resolutions. Whether it's to lose weight, lower screen time, or improve our finances, many times our resolutions don't stick. Experts say there are some ways to keep and meet your goals.

A 2016 study found, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year's Resolutions, by the end of the year, only 9 percent feel they're successful in keeping them.

Experts say committing to and crushing your New Year's Resolution doesn't have to be stressful.

"It takes about 5 to 7 days for a new habit to form," Kerri Balliet, a Certified Transformational Life & Leadership Coach, said.

She said it's best to set realistic, smaller goals, create goals that bring you joy, and listen to your body.

"Whether your body is asking for rest, whether it's asking for embodied movement, whether it is asking for a supportive environment, whatever it is, give yourself permission to do it," she said.

Most of all, Balliet said to give yourself the grace to make mistakes, then get back up and try again.

"Every single day is a new starting point," she said.

Just because you break your resolution one day doesn't mean you have to wait until next year to start over again.