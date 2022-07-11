Your Healthy Family: Three S's of Summer Wellness

Do you have certain health goals? Are you trying to get your body moving more? A recovery expert said there are three S's of summer wellness you need to pay attention to.

"Now that it's summer time, people attempting to walk. They're attempting to jog or bike and realizing, 'Oh, maybe I'm not as healthy as I thought I was,'” Dr. Elizabeth Betancourt said.

Dr. Betancourt works in recovery at Infinity Wellness — including cryotherapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy and more. She said summer wellness comes down to three S’s. The first one is 'sip.'

When we’re getting outside and sweating more, Dr. Betancourt said it’s important to hydrate.

"So it takes three days to fully hydrate your body. So take your body weight in pounds, divided by two. And that's how many fluid ounces of water you should be drinking a day," she said.

So at 144 pounds, Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg should be taking in at least 72 ounces of water a day. The second 'S' is 'sleep.'

"It's difficult when you're dehydrated, you won't get a good night's rest. So making sure you're getting that good solid sleep at night," Dr. Betancourt said.

The third and final summer wellness 'S' is 'stretching.'

“People tell me that they're sitting at a desk all day. They're not getting up and moving. They feel stiff, they feel rigid. Daily stretching is something that's easy. It's quick," she said.

It’s all about making yourself the priority.

"You are important and your life on earth is really important, and people enjoy your company, so find ways to take that time for yourself," Dr. Betancourt said.