Your Healthy Family: Things to do now to try to prevent Alzheimer's

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, and is a progressive disease that destroys someone's ability to think and remember. But there are things you can do now to try to prevent Alzheimer's in the future.

"With Alzheimer's and dementia, brain games are so helpful," Susan Nimnuan, the Vice President of BrightStar Care in Fort Myers and Naples, said.

BrightStar Care is an in-home care agency. Nimnuan said brain games keep your brain active.

“Doing brain games, puzzles, for example, word puzzles or math puzzles, Sudoku, things like that, that are going to keep your brain active and stimulated, those are going to help you prevent memory loss," she said.

She said the more you stimulate your brain, the better chance you have at preventing dementia. She also said it's important to make sure you give your brain time to recover by getting plenty of sleep.

“Studies show that a good night's sleep allows the brain an opportunity to cleanse itself," Nimnuan said.

That overnight deep cleaning can help in preventing Alzheimer's. She said when you're in a deep sleep, fluids clean the toxins out of your brain. If you don't get enough of that deep sleep, she says a protein called Beta Amyloid starts to build up in your brain, turning into what are called 'plaques' that cause Alzheimer's Disease.