Your Healthy Family: The dangers of certain holiday gifts

As you shop this holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to remind you to make sure the gifts and toys you're buying are safe for the people you're giving them to.

It's the season for giving, but the wrong gift can be dangerous.

"We want you to have a safe holiday season and not end up in the emergency room," Nikki Fleming with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The latest report from the commission found there were more than 152,000 toy-related ER visits last year in children younger than 15; injuries like cuts, bruises and abrasions to a child's face and head. There were also two deaths.

"The fatalities were associated with choking on a small part and also suffocating on a plush toy that was added to an unsafe sleep environment," Fleming said.

The report shows non-motorized scooters led to the most injuries in children under 15.

"If you choose a riding toy such as a scooter, bicycle, skateboard, be sure to also include the safety gear that goes along with it," Fleming said.

That includes a well-fitting helmet and pads. When it comes to children under three, keep small balls and toys with small parts and batteries out of reach. Instead, Fleming said to choose age-appropriate toys.

"The best way to do that is to look at the age labeling on the product packaging and use that as a guide," she said.

Once the gifts are opened, be sure to toss out any plastic wrapping or packaging from the toys so young children don't play with it.

Fleming said another hidden danger for younger children is deflated balloons. She said to keep them away from children younger than eight, because they can cause suffocation if ingested.

Another thing to keep in mind: the toys you might be buying for an older child in the home, may not be safe for other little ones.