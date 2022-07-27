Your Healthy Family: Sunscreen 'must-dos' when spending time outside

In the final weeks of summer before the kids go back to school, if you plan to soak up some sun, there are some 'must-dos' when it comes to sunscreen.

Putting on sunscreen doesn't just protect you from a sunburn. Sunburns can take a cumulative toll on your skin.

“Wrinkles and discoloration, sagging of the skin eventually," Andrea Tankersley, a Registered Nurse with Rejuvenate Med Spa, said.

She said some must-dos when it comes to sunscreen: only use SPF 30 or higher and make sure it has UVA and UVB protection. Tankersley also said to remember that there are two different types of sunscreen.

“One is a physical barrier and the other creates a chemical barrier. The physical barrier reflects the damaging rays. The chemical barrier absorbs and prevents the rays from penetrating skin," she said.

No matter which type of sunscreen you choose, she said the most important thing is to use it, and use it often.

“Apply every two hours typically. If we are out at the beach, in the water or exercising and sweating, every hour. The important thing is applying it liberally and evenly on clean dry skin," Tankersley said.

She also said to make sure to get your skin checked, especially if you see something suspicious that won't go away.

“Typically you want to see a dermatologist once a year, but if you have something that is suspicious, please go see a dermatologist," she said.