Your Healthy Family: Study finds most 'natural' skin products contain allergens

Have you ever been shopping for skincare products and noticed "natural" on a lot of the labels? You might think those would be better for your skin, but a study found almost all of those products contain allergens that can really irritate your skin.

In a study published in JAMA Network, researchers analyzed more than 1,600 "natural" skin care products and found almost all contained ingredients that can cause contact dermatitis.

“Contact dermatitis is a really common issue for people and they develop a really itchy rash. It can be scaly, dry, sometimes blistery, that occurs when we actually come in contact with something our skin is allergic to,” Dr. Sandra Hong with Cleveland Clinic said.

Dr. Hong wasn't part of the study, but said products that have fragrance can be a big culprit. She recommends people who have very sensitive skin avoid those, and use products that are “fragrance free” or “hypoallergenic.” If you’ve been using a product that’s been causing contact dermatitis, she said make sure to stop immediately, then give it a couple of weeks to see if your skin improves.

“If it doesn’t go away, that would be the time that you would really want to see your doctor to determine if there’s something that you can use to treat it, or to help you figure out what the cause is. Sometimes patients need to go through patch testing to determine the actual cause of their reaction," Dr. Hong said.

She said to remember that the FDA does not approve skincare products before they hit store shelves, so be sure to look at the ingredients before you buy anything.