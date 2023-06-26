Your Healthy Family: Storage tips to extend the life of healthy produce

How many times have you gone to the grocery, bought a bag of spinach or lettuce with every intention of eating healthy, only to throw that same bag of food away days later because it’s gone bad? It can be hard to use your fruits and veggies before they go bad, which can lead to a lot of wasted food and money. But there are ways to extend the life of your produce.

The U.S.D.A. estimates that 30-40 percent of our food supply goes to waste every year; that's over 200 pounds of food per person.

“So many people have the best intentions of eating healthier, and they go stock up on a bunch of produce at the grocery store, and then you end up buying way more than you need, and when you don't store your produce properly, it can end up in the trashcan, which is such a sad feeling," Toni Okamoto said. She's the author of "Plant Based on a Budget: Quick and Easy."

She has some tricks that can extend the life span of your groceries.

1. Avocados

If you bring home an avocado that’s bright green and hard to squish, she said to keep it on the counter for just a couple days.

"And once it gives just slightly to your fingers' touch, you're going to put it in the refrigerator and that's going to add at least four to five days to your avocado. So no longer will you be totally disappointed after two to three days with a sad avocado," Okamoto said.

2. Spinach

“You're going to want to start by washing it and drying it. And I store them in an air-tight container. Take some paper towels, I put one at the bottom. I spread them out as much as possible. And then I put one at the top," she said. "And I close it up and store it in the refrigerator, and it puts an extra week of lifespan onto your spinach."

She said the paper towels soak up the excess moisture that makes spinach go bad so quickly.

3. Cilantro

"Treat it just like you would a bouquet of flowers," Okamoto said.

She said to trim the stems and put them in a glass of water, as if it's a vase.

“Take a plastic bag or a silicone bag and cover the top, and store it in the refrigerator. And I'm talking about maybe 10 to 14 days of your cilantro being totally fine," she said.

4. Tofu

“Tofu is often found in the produce section of the grocery store and it sometimes has people a little bit confused on how to store it," she said.

Okamoto said you want to replicate how it comes in the package: air tight and submerged in water. She said to store it in the fridge.

"You can bring your tofu to life in two weeks after you store it and use it just like you had opened it originally," she said.