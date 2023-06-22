Your Healthy Family: Spotting and preventing Melanoma

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but has a 99 percent cure rate if caught early. And there are ways to recognize the signs of melanoma and prevent it.

Melanoma varies in how aggressive it can be.

“So, if caught early, it can be removed from the skin and it doesn't have any long-term consequences. However, over time, melanomas can actually go deep in the skin and then invade the lymph nodes and spread elsewhere, and there can be mortality associated with it. So early detection is key in order to get the best outcomes,” Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, a Dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic, said.

She said cases of melanoma have been on the rise. The chance of developing melanoma increases with age, but it can still impact young people and all skin types. Dr. Khetarpal said to make sure to get moles or other spots on your skin checked if you notice they're asymmetrical, have an irregular border, or uneven color. A spot bigger than the tip of a pencil eraser or changing in some way, should also be looked at.

Dr. Khetarpal said sunscreen is key to protecting yourself from melanoma, as ultraviolet radiation from the sun causes nearly 90 percent of cases.

“We know sunscreen is a big factor. So if you are going to be outside, use a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher. It's important to reapply every two hours if you are going to be outside. Or if you get wet, making sure you use like a water-resistant sunscreen. They also make UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) clothing, so if you're someone that doesn't want to lather up in lots of sunscreen, there's an ultraviolet protective factor in certain clothing you can buy," she said.

She said it's crucial to get regular skin checks at your dermatologist's office, especially if you have a personal or family history of skin cancer.