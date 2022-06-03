Your Healthy Family: Safe summer travel tips as COVID-19 cases rise

With most kids out of school in Southwest Florida, right in time for those summer trips, COVID-19 case numbers are rising.

Let's start with the good news:

"While COVID isn't over, it's critical that Americans know that we now have more tools than ever to protect ourselves," Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary said.

Just in time for summer vacations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for people traveling within our country. It's advising a COVID-19 test as close to departure as possible, and no more than three days out, even if you're up to date on your vaccines and boosters.

The CDC also said to make sure there aren't any restrictions or requirements where you're headed before you go, whether you're traveling somewhere in the U.S. or abroad. Also, keep in mind COVID-19 case numbers at your destination. If it's an area with high transmission, consider bringing a mask with you even if they aren't mandated.