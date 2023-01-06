Your Healthy Family: Rise in strep throat infections

Doctors have been talking about the 'triple-demic' of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases over the last few weeks, but the CDC is warning of a rise in another infection: Strep A.

"Over the last two or three weeks, everyone I know has said that their kids have been sick," Lindsay Cheek, the mom of a 2-year-old boy, said.

She said a lot of her loved ones have been hit by COVID-19, the flu, and RSV over the last month. And now she's worried her son could also be at risk for strep throat. She said her nephew had a fever, sore throat, and ear pain when he tested positive for strep.

NCH Healthcare System said it's lab has reported a very high positivity rate for strep in the Month of December: more than 40 percent.

So, how concerning is this infection?

"Group A Strep has always been one of the most dangerous bacterial infections that affect pediatrics," Doctor Wesley Robertson with Sunshine Valley Pediatrics said.

He said he's seeing 2 to 5 patients a day with Strep A in his Las Vegas office. He said most cases are mild, but if not treated, can be deadly.

Some symptoms of Strep A include:



A sore throat that comes on quickly

Painful swallowing

Red, swollen tonsils

Fever

Headaches

Body aches

Dr. Robertson said the Friday before Christmas, he had 6 patients with strep, and he's worried there could be another surge.

"It's not just strep. It will be COVID, influenza, RSV. It will all pick up after the holidays," he said.

He said it's really important to call your doctor if your little one shows signs of strep throat.