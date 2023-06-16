Your Healthy Family: Questions to ask when hiring a Dementia caregiver

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. An in-home care agency says there are important questions you need to ask, before hiring a caregiver for your loved one with dementia.

Susan Nimnuan, the Vice President of BrightStar Care in Fort Myers and Naples, said there are a lot of reasons to consider bringing in outside care.

"Starting with something as simple as med management very early on, that can have a drastic change in someone's quality of life. Taking medications properly, taking them on time, knowing what foods to eat with them, or what not to eat with them. Same with beverage consumption," she said.

If your loved one is taking more falls or having trouble on their feet, Nimnuan said bringing in a caregiver for safety reasons would be important.

"Even if it's something as simple as just during personal hygiene times, bathing or showering. Most falls tend to happen in a bathroom setting. And that can be so dangerous," she said.

She said a nurse can also come out to your loved one's home to do a safety evaluation to prevent any accidents.

"Putting grab bars in the bathroom; those can make a difference today that will give you a better longer quality of life for your loved one," she said.

Nimnuan said as your loved one's change, and they need even more help with activities of daily living, a caregiver becomes even more critical.

"There's a wide variety of options and you really should take the time to explore those, educate yourself, and understand each of those options," she said.

She said there are four questions to ask a company you're considering hiring to care for your loved one:

1. Are they an agency or a registry?

With a registry, Nimnuan said the nurses or caregivers are working as contractors, whereas with an agency, the people are actually employed, licensed, and insured by the company.

"Being that it's your employee, you have an ongoing relationship with them. You're working with them, and growing with them throughout their career, providing them additional training and support. And you're just building a closer relationship so that you can match the right people with the right clients," she said.

2. Do you provide skilled or non-skilled services?

"For example, non-skilled services are with CNAs and home-health aides. So that could be your companion care services, your personal care services, activities of daily living. And then skilled services would include things with nurses, physical therapy, occupational therapy, those types of things," she said.

3. Does the company have registered nurse oversight on each of their cases?

4. What type of education and training do they require of all their staff?

"And is that just state required? Or in addition to that? Is that a part of their company education?" Nimnuan said.

She said BrightStar Care has a Certified Dementia Practitioner who oversees dementia cases to make sure they're offering the right kind of care.

