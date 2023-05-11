Your Healthy Family: Pregnancy's impact on a woman's veins

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — May is Women's Healthcare Month. The owner of Lumiere Cosmetic Vein Center in Cape Coral says pregnancy can have a big impact on a woman's veins.

“If you take all the blood in your body and split it into a rectangle and cut that into eighths, seven eighths of your blood sits on the right side of your heart, or your venous system. Because of that, it puts a higher pressure and volume load on the venous side," Dr. Joseph Cipriano said.

He said that's for everyone. But when a woman is pregnant, her blood volume is above and beyond normal.

"You get an increase of your blood volume, at least a third in it's volume and capacity. It can go up to almost 50 percent in excess," he said.

That puts even more pressure on a woman's venous side. Dr. Cipriano said the increase in blood volume helps get oxygen to the baby in utero, as well as the rest of the tissues in a woman's body. He said the baby and uterus add even more pressure.

“With pressure and our pelvis pushing down against those vessels, it's making it harder for that blood flow to return,” Dr. Cipriano said.

He said all of the pressure can lead to distended or bulging vessels.

“Everywhere from below the fetus down to your feet, involving hemorrhoid development, varicose vein development, spider vein development," he said.

What seems like just a cosmetic problem can have real impacts on your body over time, like venous insufficiency.

"Venous insufficiency is, simply put, the difficulty of blood getting back to your heart from your legs," he said.

Signs of venous insufficiency include:



Swelling

Spider and varicose veins

Leg fatigue

Pain

"But I try not to focus on {pain} because I'll even have the patients say well, it's not really hurting me, it's more uncomfortable. And that's enough. You don't have to tell me that it’s a disabling pain," he said.