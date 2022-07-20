Your Healthy Family: New tech at NCH helps keep heart failure patients home

NAPLES, Fla. — Heart failure is a disease in which your heart isn't pumping enough blood to the rest of your body. If left untreated, heart failure is deadly. It's responsible for one in nine deaths in our country.

"If it doesn't get treated, it just gets much worse, and then the prognosis is not very good," Dr. Viviana Navas, the Section Head for Heart Failure with the NCH Heart Institute, said.

Dr. Navas said heart failure is a progressive chronic disease.

"Heart failure is defined as the heart not being able to pump enough blood to the rest of the body, either because the heart muscle is weak or because it's stiff and it can't take any more blood," Dr. Navas.

She said the most common symptom of heart failure is shortness of breath.

"It usually starts with them being able to walk a block before, and now half a block, and 'I'm getting short of breath, I have to stop,'" Dr. Navas said. "Then you start having retention of fluids. So they have lower extremity edema, which is puffy legs."

Dr. Navas said heart failure can be treated and managed with medication.

"We have to figure out also why you are developing heart failure, make sure your coronary arteries are OK, make sure your valves are OK. There are many different things that could be causing the heart failure that we need to investigate," she said. "There are specific types of patients that we have an especially difficult time keeping at home, that have re-admissions to the hospitals. They retain fluid very easily, it's hard to get their medications balanced, where they stay home feeling well."

That's where a device that's new to NCH comes in. It's called CardioMEMS.

"It's really changing the way we manage heart failure, both for patients and for us," Dr. Navas said.

The device is the size of a paperclip. Doctors can monitor heart failure patients right from their homes using a pillow. Make sure to watch Your Healthy Family on Fox 4 Morning News on Thursday to learn more about the life-saving technology.