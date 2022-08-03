Your Healthy Family: New sleep guidelines for babies

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its sleep guidelines for infants. The guidelines are crucial to keeping babies safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says babies need to sleep on their backs — specifically on a flat, non-inclined surface without any soft bedding.

“It’s really important because a lot of incidences of SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, are related to overheating, suffocation, getting wrapped up in bedding," Dr. Gina Robinson, a Pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic Children's, said.

It’s a heartbreaking statistic, but the American Academy of Pediatrics said about 3,500 babies die from sleep-related deaths in our country every year, so it’s important to really pay attention to what’s changed.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says not to use car seats, strollers, swings or infant carriers for routine sleep. It also says parents are encouraged to sleep in the same room — but not in the same bed — as their baby, at least for the first six months.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says to avoid using devices that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS or other sleep-related deaths, because they may create a false sense of security and complacency for parents or caregivers. Dr. Robinson said cardio-respiratory monitors can also give false readings.

"You get a lot of false positive alarms with those. They’re not necessarily all accurate, and I think if you have a device like that, it might make you a little laxed on following the guidelines and making sure that your baby is in that safe space to sleep," she said.

Dr. Robinson said if you have any concerns about these sleep guidelines, have a conversation with your pediatrician.