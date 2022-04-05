Your Healthy Family: New, non-invasive tool to diagnose liver issues at NCH

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Healthcare System has new technology to help diagnose liver issues in a completely non-invasive way.

There are many diseases that can cause cirrhosis, or scarring, of the liver.

“Excessive alcohol abuse, viral hepatitis, genetic causes, metabolic causes of liver disease," Dr. Mazen Albeldawi, the Head of Gastroenterology at NCH, told Fox 4.

He said the most common cause of liver issues in North America is Fatty Liver Disease.

Fatty Liver Disease is exactly what it sounds like; you have fat in your liver that affects how it functions. There are two types: alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is caused by heavy drinking, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Diet plays a key role in its development. Dr. Albeldawi said having an unhealthy die, can predispose you to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.

"Essentially, what's happened over time is we have become fatter as a nation. We've had worse dietary habits. We've developed diabetes," he said. "The number one cause of liver cirrhosis in North America is actually non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It's surpassed alcohol abuse."

It's also the number one cause of liver transplants in North America. Dr. Albeldawi said some signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease include chronic fatigue, abdominal cramping, nausea and reduced appetite or weight loss.

"Liver disease is vastly under-diagnosed in United States. There's millions of people out there within our own population here in the U.S. that don't even know they have liver disease," he said.

Typically, to diagnose a liver issue, doctors would have to do a liver biopsy. That's when they take out a piece of your liver to test it. But NCH Healthcare now has a brand new tool to help doctors diagnose issues like fatty liver disease in a non-invasive way. Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg will show you the new tool in Wednesday's Your Healthy Family.