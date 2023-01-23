Your Healthy Family: NCH doctor saves man who collapsed at a Naples lounge

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was working security at a lounge when he went into sudden cardiac arrest. And a doctor at NCH Healthcare System happened to be right where he was needed.

"I woke up and saw all the pictures, I saw devices all over my body, and my leg’s broken,” 40-year-old Faris Jawad said. "I don't remember anything.”

Jawad is a DJ who also works security at Cavo Lounge in Mercato.

“Normal day. I show up for my shift, and I woke up after five days in the hospital," Jawad said.

He went to on work on October 7th feeling totally normal and said he's never had any health issues.

“I don't even smoke. I don't drink. I drink probably once a month," he said. “I’m healthy, I go to the gym.”

But that night, he collapsed inside Cavo Lounge.

“That was my first day off in a while," Dr. Jose Valle, a Pulmonary Critical Care doctor at NCH Healthcare System, said.

He happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“I hear that they need medical assistance on the left side of the bar. They say, 'Please is there a medical personnel? Please go to the left, we need help.' And as soon as I turned to the left, I found him unresponsive,” Dr. Valle said.

911 was called and Dr. Valle said he got right to work.

“As soon as I found out that he didn't have a pulse, I started CPR,” he said. “The police officer from Cavo, they brought an AED. I shocked him, and I continued doing CPR.”

And the whole thing was caught on video. Dr. Valle worked on Jawad until EMS got there and took him to NCH Downtown Baker Hospital.

"I just woke up after five days in the hospital. I felt like it was a prank or something. And I'm just like what happened to me. I don't believe it!” Jawad said.

And doctors at NCH want to remind you: you don't have to be a doctor or even in the medical field to save someone's life.

“Anybody can learn how to do good CPR. And public places, there is a policy now where they have to have a defibrillator on site," Dr. Viviana Navas, the Section Head for Heart Failure with NCH Healthcare System, said

Dr. Navas said your hands should be laced together at the middle of the sternum, one on top of the other. The chest compression should be 2-2.5 inches deep, and you should do 100 compressions per minute.

"It's extremely important because you want to preserve the organs. If you give good CPR, there won't be any neurological damage, kidneys, liver. Every organ suffers when you don't get good blood flow," Dr. Navas said. “Nothing has shown to work as well as chest compressions.”

And Jawad is proof: good CPR saves lives.

“I’m grateful. I have a second chance in this life," Jawad said.