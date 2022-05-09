Your Healthy Family: Naples woman shares journey as COVID-19 'long hauler'

NAPLES, Fla. — Since the pandemic started in 2020, doctors have gotten a better handle on how to treat patients with severe COVID-19. Angela Pena came down with the virus on her 29th birthday. She had no underlying health conditions, but ended up in a medically-induced coma at NCH Downtown Baker Hospital with an artificial lung oxygenating her blood.

"I still get emotional when I think about everything. When memories start coming back about just being in the bed, looking at four walls," Pena said.

The four walls she's remembering, are the room in the Cardiovascular ICU at NCH. She was on a ventilator, then an ECMO machine, which had to oxygenate her blood because her lungs just couldn't do it.

Pena came down with COVID-19 in August of 2021, when the Delta variant was sweeping through our country.

"One of my co workers, she tested positive," she said.

She had plans to get vaccinated that week, but on her 29th Birthday she started having body aches.

"I just started feeling worse. I want to say I was home for at least six or seven days with body aches and fevers," she said.

Then came the shortness of breath.

"I used to check my oxygen, and it started going down to like 89," Pena said.

For reference, a normal blood oxygen level is 95 percent or higher. Between 91 and 94 is concerning. Below 90 percent is critical.

Pena said she knew she was in trouble, so she called her fiance, David.

"And I'm like, 'I need to go to hospital,'" she said.

He took her to NCH.

"He dropped me off, and from there I don't remember nothing," Pena said.

"What's the next thing you remember?" Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg asked her.

"I just remember seeing a bunch of doctors scramble over," she said.

That next memory was two months after she first arrived at the hospital.

"I was in shock when they told me it was October. And I was like 'But just few days ago was my birthday? It was August.'" she said.

What she didn't know is that two months had gone by. For two months, Pena was in a medically-induced coma.

"We ended up having to put her on ECMO because her lungs were so damaged and raging with the COVID infection," Michelle Mosher, an ICU Nurse at NCH Downtown Baker Hospital, said.

"When her lungs were resting, when they were healing, my machine was actually being her lungs," Chandra Gall, the Clinical Coordinator for Profusion at NCH, said. "So we took the blood out of her venous side, oxygenated it, and then put it back in so her heart could pump out to the rest of her body."

ECMO stands for or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation. It's also referred to as an artificial lung. Gall said Pena was on ECMO for at least a thousand hours.

"She has two little babies at home, and I know that she was just fighting to get well just to go home to them," Gall said.

The other heartbreaking part of this story: when Pena came down with COVID-19 in August 2021, she was 14 weeks pregnant.

"Unfortunately, she did end up losing the baby," Mosher said.

"It was very painful, because it was going to be our last baby that we were going to have. And it was a decision that we had made that that was going to be it," Pena said.

She said that baby went on to be her guardian angel.

Her seven-year-old, Samuel, and two-year-old, David, were home with her fiance waiting and praying.

"I knew I needed to be strong," Pena said.

She was strong enough to have the artificial lung removed in October. She was strong enough to see her son again during an ICU visit. She was strong enough to leave NCH for good. And she was strong enough to go home to her family just in time for Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 wasn't done with Pena yet; she still deals with the impacts of the virus every day.