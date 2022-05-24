Your Healthy Family: Naples woman shares experience with a brain tumor

NAPLES, Fla. — May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month. A Naples mom, wife and flight attendant shared her story about discovering her brain tumor and the signs she experienced. A neurosurgeon from NCH Healthcare System explained the procedure to remove it.

Brain tumors can happen to anyone, and start when one single cell in the brain mutates, multiples quicker than the healthy cells and forms a growth.

In November of 2021, Kelley Moore — a busy flight attendant, mom, and wife — got a diagnosis that stopped her in her tracks.

"I was just sitting with my mouth open. I just, I was in shock," she said.

Moore had a bad sinus infection, and went to an Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor.

"I have hearing loss in my left ear, which he thought might have been connected to my sinus infection. And he said if you don't oppose, why don't you have a CAT Scan and an MRI," Moore said.

Thirty minutes after her appointment, she got a call.

"He just said to me, 'Are you OK? Are you sitting?' And he said, 'We found a large mass in your brain.' My stomach dropped," Moore said.

Two hours later, she was in Dr. Edison Valle's office.

"This tumor was located in the frontal area — the area that controls basically how you interact, your mood,' Dr. Valle, a Neurosurgeon with NCH Healthcare System said. "More impressive was the size of tumor that she had, compromising both frontal lobes."

The tumor was about four times the size of Moore's eyeballs. Dr. Valle said her tumor was a meningioma: it was curable. And he told her she would make a 100 percent recovery.

"The appointment was almost over and Dr. Valle just looked at me and said, 'I want you to stand up and walk out of this room and consider yourself lucky,'" Moore recalled. "He told me to go home and enjoy Christmas. He said, 'You've been walking around with this for six years.' I said, 'I have to work the next day. I have to work tomorrow.' He goes 'Go to work!'"

In January of 2022, Moore went back to NCH for brain surgery.

"Her tumor was completed resected," Dr. Valle said.

He said using an MRI with navigation protocols, they can create a 3D GPS of the brain and tumor.

"We use that technology to map out the brain, and to merge that with instruments that we're using at the time of the surgery, and the microscopes that we use at the time of surgery," Dr. Valle said.

He said this allows the procedure to be minimally invasive and recover patients like kelley faster.

"Within five days, I went home and I was walking and talking," Moore said.

Dr.. Valle estimates Moore lived with her tumor for six years. Looking back now, Moore said she didn't realize the signs that something was wrong, and how much her tumor was affecting her mood.

"I just was really pushing myself through life. I was always exhausted. I just thought it was my age. I'm busy," she said.

Now, Moore said she can't believe how much her health and mood have turned around.

"I have a new lease on life. It's kind of a cliche, but it really is... It's true," she said. " just always have this big smile on my face now because I feel so good."