Your Healthy Family: Microstress and how to manage it

Have you ever heard of microstress? It's the small annoyances that can get under our skin and really add up.

The American Institute of Stress Statistics says a third of people feel extremely stressed at times, and sometimes don't even see it coming.

"Microstress are small moments of stress. So things that don't even register for us, and create a fight or flight response. But they're coming at us through connections in our lives, both personal and professional, and at a velocity and pace that we just haven't experienced," Harvard Business Review Author and Professor Rob Cross said.

He has a book called 'The Microstress Effect,' that covers this exact topic. He said the first step in navigating microstress, is knowing how it's different than typical stress.

"The difference between stress and microstress for us is, in large part, that the brain recognizes conventional stress -- we know when we feel fight or flight anxiety," he said.

These can be arguments, missing a major deadline at work, or looming financial pressure.

"With microstress, it's a series of small moments that, in isolation, don't look like big deals. They're just what successful people work through. But in aggregate, we're getting hit with 30 sometimes 40 of these on a given day, and that's really absorbing our body's resilience on a given day," Cross said.

He said social media also plays a role.

"We're comparing ourselves against all these other people's lives that are just fantasies, but we think they're normal, and we think we have to do this and it ratches up stress as kind of who we are, identity wise," he said.

All of this can have a cumulative effect on our mind and body.

"Most people have had the experience, their head hits the pillow at the end of the day and we're exhausted but we can't figure out why. It's the accumulation of those small moments that our brains don't kick in and recognize but our body is absorbing it," he said. "We know it has blood pressure implications, it has metabolic implications. If you eat a meal within two hours of being under this kind of social stress, we metabolize that meal by adding 104 calories to it. That's eleven pounds a year."

While each source of microstress is different, there are ways to manage it.

"We know that a negative interaction typically has 3 to 5 times the impact of a positive one. So if you can actually adapt that, instead of trying to persist through it, that's a really powerful lever for us all, from a well being standpoint," Cross said.

He said his research showed a surprising way that successful people mitigate these little stresses.

"Most of our happiest people were authentic parts of at least 2 and usually 3 groups outside of their work, and that could be religious, athletic, music, poetry, book clubs," he said.

His advice is to rekindle an old hobby, join a volunteer organization, or find a Facebook group of like minded people.

"It's one of the most critical things as we go forward, because we're going to consistently have more and more of this in our lives," Cross said.