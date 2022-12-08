Your Healthy Family: Losing weight in your 40s and 50s

Losing weight is tough, and the older you get, the harder it is. One doctor said there's a formula to weight loss as you age.

Ken Levears severed his country in the Air Force. He was used to being in shape through hard work in the gym, until the daily stress of teaching and starting his own business at the same time started to slowly catch up with him.

“I was very sedentary and I ate whatever the heck I wanted to eat, and I got just miserably out of shape," Levears said.

It was such a change for his body, he said it began to let him know in a not-so-subtle way.

“My stomach was starting to really really rebel against me. I went through almost a bottle a day {of Tums}. I had a bottle of Gaviscon in the car, one in the kitchen, one next to my bed," he said.

One night, Levears said his indigestion and reflux were particularly bad.

"And my throat was on fire. I couldn't sleep. It was hours of just burning. I decided I was done. I was done being as miserably out of shape as I was,” he said. "I started exercising. I wasn't really losing weight, but I was definitely feeling better.”

Why was Levears, now in his 50s, not getting the same weight loss results he was used to?

“This is a man that served his country, and physically was very hard on his body his whole life. And that mentality of no pain, no gain, just exercise more, and the challenge obviously is when you get into middle age, it does not work,” Dr. Kristen Kells, who studies nutrition, said.

Dr. Kells went through her own weight loss journey, and said losing weight by focusing on nutrition, with movement and exercise still in the equation, is a comon theme for success in people in their 40s and 50s.

“Our program is not based on heavy exercise. You hit 40, and your hormones change. It really becomes about nutrition. It really becomes about how we're feeding our body, how we're sleeping, how we're thinking. And research supports that,” she said.

Levears' weight loss started out with a focus on exercise, then turned to eating healthier.

“And all of a sudden, wow, I started feeling better. I started losing weight,” he said.

As the weight dropped, Levears said he stayed active in the gym.

“I could start doing stuff that I hadn't been able to do in years and years and years. I could do 8-10 pull ups now. That's like, oh my God, I'm a 51 year old guy that can do 10 pull ups,” he said.

Levears not only lost 55 pounds: he’s also lost his indigestion and acid reflux issues.

"My stomach no longer bothers me. Cholesterol is down to 140 from 190. I can tie my shoes, I can change shoes without having to hold my breath. I could go on and on. I just feel like I've aged backwards about 10 to 20 years,” he said.