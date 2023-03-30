Your Healthy Family: Living with Parkinson's Disease in SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. — Parkinson's Disease is the second leading neurodegenerative disease the U.S., only behind Alzheimer's Disease. It impacts a person's ability to move, speak, and think.

The Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida held their signature fundraiser, 'A Step Forward: Overcoming Obstacles,' on Thursday to raise money and awareness for the disease. The luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton Tiburon Golf Resort in Naples featured a guest speaker and live auction, and all money raised will stay in Southwest Florida to help people with Parkinson's Disease.

Larry Sternberg's wife, Karin Dickinson, was diagnosed with Parkinson's 15 years ago.

“We've been through a lot together," he said.

He said at that time, Karin noticed some symptoms interfering with her life.

"She was losing focus, had trouble with balance, had some rigidity," he said. “I denied the fact that she had anything wrong. And she said, 'you're wrong. It finally reached a point where she said, 'look, there's something wrong. I need to see somebody else and be evaluated.'”

That's when they found out Karin had Parkinson's.

“It was devastating. I thought we had plans for a future in terms of our retirement. And I thought this was the end of the world," Sternberg said.

But he very quickly learned he was wrong, and Karin still had a lot of life to live.

Parkinson's results in the loss of a substance in the brain called Dopamine.

Larry Sternberg - Wife has Parksinon's Disease

“Dopamine is very important in the neuropathways for activities such as movement, and even speech, and sometimes thought," Sternberg said.

What started out as subtle symptoms progressed.

"To the point where she's pretty dependent on all activities of daily living," Sternberg said.

When Karin was no longer able to do some of the physical activities she loved, like ride a bike or go hiking, she and her husband focused on the positive.

“It's very important that you be able to focus on what you can do, and not focus on what you can't do," Sternberg said.

One of the things Karin could do was paint.

“She has a very specific kind of technique because she has a minor tremor. So she paints differently than anybody else. So her work is very unique," Sternberg said.

He said Karin was a talented painter when she was young, but before her Parkinson's diagnosis, hadn't picked up a paint brush for almost 30 years. Now, Karin paints 2-3 times a week.

“It's therapy. I feel like I'm in a safe place when I paint. And it’s away of escaping from some of the hardships I’m going through," she said.

“People with Parkinson's disease, a lot of people suffer from depression. And some of that depression results from 'I have this disease, I can't do this anymore.' And in her case, she's focused on what she can do, rather than what she can't do," Sternberg said.

Karin said she paints some of her favorite memories.

“The motorcycle at sunset. I once had a Harley Davidson Sportster in pearlescent Pink. And I rode that for a few years," she said.

Her personal favorite is a painting of her skydiving.

“When I was six years old, I wanted to fly. So I got my mother's bed sheets and put the four corners together, and I jumped out of a tree. But the parachute didn't open, and I landed with a big thud," she said.

Two months ago, she got the opportunity to skydive.

"So I did it. I had an instructor behind me, and he was using a selfie. I took the picture. That's the painting," she said. "It was a once in a lifetime feeling. And I loved it. I do it again, too.”

Karin and her husband want to remind people with Parkinson's disease to never give up.

“Parkinson's disease is not a death sentence. And people can live very fruitful and productive lives with Parkinson's disease," Sternberg said.

To donate to the Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida, click here.

