Your Healthy Family: Impacts of Alopecia on children

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — September is Alopecia Awareness Month. Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Sage Shapiro was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was 3 years old.

"When she first lost hair, of course I was worried. I was concerned. She had a really little spot in the front of her head," Sage's mom, Rachel Shapiro said.

Now, at age 6, all of her hair is gone.

"I’m really beautiful," Sage said.

"Sage has really been so strong through it. Its obviously much harder on mama bear, but she’s here and she can do it all without having hair," Rachel Shapiro said.

The Children’s Alopecia Project — a nonprofit for kids dealing with hair loss — says awareness is number one.

"When you see somebody, especially a child that has no hair, don’t automatically think they have the worst case scenario. It might just be this crazy autoimmune disease that makes the kid’s hair fall out," Jeff Woytovich, the Founder of Children's Alopecia Project, said.

Shapiro said her daughter has off days, but her differences make her beautiful. She said Sage’s support system has made all the difference.

"She’s happy. She’s living her best 6 year old life," Shapiro said.

At a recent fundraiser in Boynton Beach, Sage and her friends raised $10,000 to put toward Alopecia awareness.