Your Healthy Family: If your New Year's resolution is to lower screen time

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to cut down your screen time? There are many health benefits to spending less time in front of a screen.

Being on our devices can help us feel more connected. But it is possible to have too much of a good thing.

“The impact of screens is certainly profound, because what happens with screens is attention is taken away from face-to-face interactions and it’s given over to a device," Dr. Michael Manos with Cleveland Clinic Children's said.

Too much screen time can impact focus, health and sleep, but there are ways to limit how much time you spend scrolling or watching TV.

The National Institutes of Health says to track your screen time on your phone. You can go into the settings on your phone to set limits on screen time in general and for certain apps, like social media platforms. Those apps can be addicting and create feelings of sadness, jealousy and anger. If you find you're constantly checking your newsfeed, a Behavioral Health Specialist with Cleveland Clinic says it's time to step back.

"I think when we say, okay, I am going to check social media at this time of the day and keep it to that, and not check it first thing in the morning, and not check it every time they have a break, so that they have some regulation to their day and their time, I think that's helpful," Jane Pernotto-Ehrman said.

She said if you limit your time on social media to no more than thirty minutes a day, research shows that your mood can actually improve.

Another tip is to make meal time family time or 'you' time: no phones, TVs, or iPads at the table. And take TVs and screens out of your bedroom. Cutting out TV time before bed is an instant way to reduce your time in front of a screen. And Dr. Bergen Nelson with Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said to put down the phone long before bed time.

"Two hours before you want to be asleep, you should not have any screens in front of your eyes because that blue light affects your melatonin cycle and makes your brain think it's daytime, even though it's time to go to bed," she said.

Any time you typically would be watching TV or scrolling on social media, pick up a book or have a conversation with family or friends instead. And when you are spending time in front of a screen, do something active, like stretch, yoga, lift weights or get on the treadmill.

If your work involves spending a lot of time in front of a computer, Dr. Evan Silverstein, an Ophthalmologist, recommends using the 20-20-20 rule.

"Every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break and look 20 feet away. Along with those 2s is trying to keep their device about 2 feet away from their face so they're not constantly straining to see really close up front," Dr. Silverstein said.