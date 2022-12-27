Your Healthy Family: If your New Year's resolution is to get healthy and fit

We tend to overindulge over the holidays, and if your New Year's Resolution is to live a healthier lifestyle, some small changes can make a big impact.

"People can put on anywhere from .8 to 3.3 pounds in the holidays from mid-November to mid-January," health and fitness expert Joey Thurman said.

He said there are ways to make the process of getting healthy a little easier, like slowing down while you eat.

"That starts with looking at your food, cooking your food, smelling your food. So, right there you start to just produce those digestive enzymes in your mouth and your body so you can start breaking down the food," Thurman said.

He said it's OK to eat the foods you're craving, but make sure to then have other, healthier foods.

"Whether it's weighing your food or just being mindful of your portion size. Try to have protein first, your veggies and things that are fibrous that fill you up," he said.

Thurman said to try what he calls "exercise snacking" — a short workout before you eat. Studies show this can lead to gains in overall health and fitness. He said after you eat, to take a short walk.

"Why? Because that's a digestion, a prokinetic, so that helps burns the calories," Thurman said.

He also said to make sure you stay hydrated and get plenty of sleep. If you're sleep deprived, you're more likely to get hungrier, make unhealthy food choices, and eat more calories.