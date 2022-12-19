Your Healthy Family: Fewer people getting flu shots as flu hits hard

Health officials say this year's flu shot seems to stand up to the strains circulating this flu season, but many people aren't getting it. Right now, the flu is hitting hard in Southwest Florida.

The CDC estimates at least 8.7 million cases of the flu, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 flu deaths so far this season.

NCH Healthcare system said for the entire month of November, they did 461 flu tests. In just the first 11 days of December, they've already 245 flu tests: more than half of the November number.

"Hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director, said.

She said this year's flu shot appears to be a "very good match" to circulating strains, but flu shot rates are lower, compared to the same time last year, especially in people who are most vulnerable. The latest CDC data shows through the end of October, flu shots are down about 12-percent for pregnant women, compared to the same time last year. Rates for seniors are down about three percent. And flu shots for children are down about five percent compared to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials said getting a flu shot really makes a difference.

"We see 35 percent decrease rates of hospitalization, even when we don't have a good match, which really just emphasizes when we do have a good match how much more effective it will be," Dr. Walensky said.

She also said if you haven't gotten a flu shot yet, it's not too late; getting it now is better than not at all.