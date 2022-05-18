Your Healthy Family: Expiration dates on makeup

Watch
Did you know makeup products expire? Not only do expired products not work as well — they can also carry potentially harmful germs.
May 18, 2022
"Expiration dates are really important to keep in mind when it comes to makeup," Dr. Susan Massick, a Dermatologist with Ohio State College of Medicine, said.

She said sometimes manufacturers will stamp on an actual date of expiration on makeup products. They may also put on a "period after opening" stamp.

"Often times, it'll be a logo with an open jar with a number after it, which means, for example, '6M' would be six months after opening would be an appropriate expiration," Dr. Massick said.

When it comes to shelf life, Dr. Massick said eye makeup, like mascara or liner, should be replaced after three months. Liquid blushes, concealers or foundations should be thrown out after a year. Anything that's a pencil — whether it’s for your lips, brows, or eyelids — should also be thrown out after a year. Dr. Massick said lipsticks and lip glosses are good for one to two years. She said using expired makeup products can be dangerous.

"The downsides to these kinds of contamination, which are generally things like skin infections, skin irritation, certainly eye infections, conjunctivitis, sties, those things can all arise from contaminated or expired makeup," she said.

Dr. Massick said if you notice your makeup is drying out, that’s another sign to throw it away.

