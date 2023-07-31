Your Healthy Family: Do latest diet trends actually work?

It seems like no matter where you look, there’s a new diet trend popping up. But do these trends actually work?

Carb cycling is one of the most recent popular diet trends on social media.

“Carb cycling restricts carbs. Perhaps three days of low carb, and then you cycle that with a day of higher carbohydrates. We typically see this type of eating pattern in the athlete population," Dr. Kristen Kells, a weight-loss coach, said.

Dr. Kells said she went through her own weight loss journey, and dropped 80 pounds. She now helps others lose weight through her clinic. She's weighing in on another popular diet trend: intermittent fasting.

“There's many different ways to do it. You can do 16/8, where you eat all of your food in eight hours, and fast for 16. You can do 10/14. You can do one day a week. There's so many different ways. The challenge with intermittent fasting is that it does try to hack our metabolism, and it can. It can work very effectively in some people, but there's no 'one size fits all' and if you're pre-diabetic or have blood sugar disregulation, you can't be fasting on your own without clinical supervision," Dr. Kells said.

She said the best weight-loss plans are ones you can stick with.

“If you really want long-term life change and just to have a vibrant, amazing healthy body, you have to look at physiology, physical, behavioral," she said.

She said 95 percent of people struggle to lose weight on their own. She also said discovering your 'why' beyond just looking better can give you something to focus on when challenges in your weight-loss journey arise.