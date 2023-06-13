Your Healthy Family: Diet & Dementia

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and a recent study has found that diet may impact your risk of developing dementia. There's also one particular diet you should follow to reduce your risk.

A recent study in JAMA Neurology found you may be increasing your risk of cognitive decline if more than 20 percent of your daily calories come from ultra-processed foods.

“These are foods that, as the name implies, have been processed many, many times, often have ingredients and additives to it, often are high in sugars," Cleveland Clinic Neurologist Dr. Charles Bernick said.

He said a lot of common things we eat and drink fall into this category: chips, some frozen foods, fast food, packaged desserts, sodas and even some juices.

"And it seems that people who their diet is very heavily weighted to these type of foods seem to have a higher risk of dementia," he said.

Dr. Bernick wasn't part of the study. He said age and genetics are the biggest risk factors for Alzheimer's Disease, but stresses that diet is something you have control over. He said eating plenty of vegetables, fruits and whole grains is good for your brain health. He also said people who follow the Mediterranean Diet generally have a lower risk of developing Dementia and Alzheimer's. The Mediterranean Diet is rich in produce, legumes, heart-healthy fats, whole grains, fatty fish, nuts, and seeds.

Dr. Bernick said diet isn't the only thing to focus on to prevent Alzheimer's.

“Exercise, proper sleep, engagement as far as staying mentally active. And I think it's really that combination that's going to have the most effect rather than each one separately," he said.