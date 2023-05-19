Your Healthy Family: David Lawrence Centers to offer mental health training

NAPLES, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Naples is offering a training on Saturday to teach all of us the signs of mental health struggles and where to get help.

On Saturday, May 20th, the David Lawrence Center is offering "Compassionate Collier: QPR Suicide Prevention Training." QPR stands for 'Question, Persuade, and Refer'; the three simple steps it says anyone can learn to help save a life.

“It is a mental health overview combined with a suicide prevention certification. So it's a nationally recognized program,” Jessica Liria, the Community Outreach Specialist for the David Lawrence Centers, said.

QPR Training is an evidence-based prevention certification to help people recognize the warning signs of suicide, and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

“We all have a family member, a friend, someone that's dealing with mental health, but we don't always have the education or really just the awareness on how to go about recognizing or having a conversation with somebody about what we're noticing, and encouraging the resources," Liria said.

She said that's where this training comes in to help.

For anyone in the community to gain confidence, gain understanding, and really just build a more compassionate community so that we can just extend that helping hand and know how to offer that help," she said.

The training is from 10 AM-12:30 PM at the main campus of the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Naples. For more information, click here.

