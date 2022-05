NAPLES, Fla. — The David Lawrence Center in Naples wants you to 'Mind Your Mind.'

That's the name of the special community-focused event they're holding Saturday at Cambier Park. The aim is to get people to engage in physical activity. They say being active is a key component to maintaining mental health. They hope the event will also help reduce the stigma associated with behavioral and mental health issues.

Watch the videos above for more details about the event.