Your Healthy Family: Blue Zones Project SWFL's '30 for 30' Challenge

Blue Zones Project Southwest Florida is challenging all of us to get moving for their "30 for 30" Challenge: 30 minutes of movement for 30 days starting on July 1st.

“We're really focused on helping everyone live longer, better," Megan Greer, the Executive Director of Blue Zones Project SWFL said.

She said part of that is getting people moving.

“It used to be about 50 percent of the population was overweight. And now, we're getting higher into almost two thirds," she said.

She said the Blue Zones Project is working to create better health access, which includes:



Creating more opportunities for movement

Adding healthy food options at stores and restaurants

Working with schools and work sites to implement wellness programs

"We're really working on making the easiest choice also the healthy choice," Greer said.

And she said Blue Zones Project SWFL is encouraging all of us to sign an agreement with ourselves to exercise for 30 minutes a day for 30 days in July. That hits the CDC's recommended 150 minutes per week of exercise.

“But the point is to really simplify how we think of exercise and give ourselves credit for the movement that we do naturally," Greer said.

For anyone who may be intimidated by this challenge because they don't regularly work out, Greer said to focus on natural movement.

"There's something that's called Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, and that's really recognizing all the times that your body is moving and working that we don't really consider exercise. So when we talk about standing up and folding laundry, mowing the lawn, washing the dishes, doing a quick lap at lunchtime, things like that. Those are all movement and activity. Even playing with your kids is a great activity, but sometimes we don't give ourselves credit as that being movement or exercise," she said.

She said you don't have to do all 30 minutes at once.

“You can break it down into you woke up and walked 10 minutes. And then at lunch, you did 10 minutes of some squats and a little bit of yoga, and then 10 minutes at the end of the day you went for another walk, and there's your 30 minutes," she said.

She said the goal of the challenge to make movement and fitness less intimidating for everyone.

“This is an opportunity for people to kind of set a new lifestyle goal or get into a routine that maybe they don't have yet," Greer said.

To sign up or learn more about the '30 for 30' Summer Challenge, click here.

Anyone who finishes the challenge will be entered into a drawing to win a free dinner for two at any Blue Zones Restaurant.