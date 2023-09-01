Your Healthy Family: Best foods to eat for breakfast

We’ve all heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not all breakfast foods are created equal.

When shopping for breakfast foods, looks can be deceiving.

“The marketing is outstanding with a lot of these products and they really make it look so delicious. And the wording on it really does make it feel like it's going to be healthier for you," Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietitian Beth Czerwony said. "But when you actually look at the food label, you see that it's got tons of sugar, processed flour, no fiber, those are the things that aren't going to set you up for having a good morning.”

She said there are two things to focus on when choosing a breakfast food.

First, look for something low in sugar. Sugar will give you an immediate rush, but an hour or so later, your blood sugar will dip, and make you feel sluggish, tired, and you may even end up with a headache. When reading product labels, avoid anything that has sugar or high fructose corn syrup listed as one of the first five ingredients.

Second, she said to focus on fiber. Adults should have 25-35 grams of fiber each day.

“Fiber is what’s going to help slow down that digestion. It’s going to trickle that blood sugar into your system, so you’re not going to have these highs and lows. It’s going to help keep you fuller longer. But it’s also going to help with digestion, so you have good GI health. So, looking at something that’s going to be 3 grams of fiber or more per serving is going to be important," Czerwony said.

She said you can always add fiber to your breakfast by mixing in flax or chia seeds. Nuts are also a good source of fiber.