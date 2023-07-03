Your Healthy Family: Avoiding food-borne illness on the 4th of July

If you’re firing up the grill to celebrate the Fourth of July, there are some things you need to know to avoid any food-borne illnesses.

"Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands," Alexis Supan, a Registered Dietitian from Cleveland Clinic, said.

She said it's especially important after handling raw meat. She said to make sure to use soap and water, and clean any cutting boards or other surfaces that come into contact with raw meat.

“And then keep any kind of meats or raw items separate from your vegetables so there's no cross-contamination," Supan said.

"When grilling, she said to make sure juices from the meats aren’t dripping into other foods. Cook your meat to a safe temperature, but don't overcook it on the grill because that can produce cancer-causing chemicals.

“And then be sure to put that food away when you're done enjoying it. I know cookouts, a lot of times, we like to socialize. Don't let the food sit out for those long periods while you're hanging out with friends and family," she said.

Supan said food shouldn’t be sitting outside for more than an hour, and not more than two hours at room temperature. When you're putting that food away, you need to store it correctly.

“My best tip for storing leftovers is to store them in a glass or ceramic air-tight container. If you do that, then they can be good up to three to four days in your refrigerator. Now the reason I suggest glass or ceramic is because if you're putting any fattier foods, like a sausage, into a plastic container — especially if it's kind of recently off the grill and it's hot — it can actually react with those plastics," Supan said.

She also said grilling can be a healthy alternative to other ways of cooking, but it also depends on what you’re making. If you want the healthier options, go for chicken or salmon. But it’s also OK to splurge on a holiday if you want that hot dog or sausage.

