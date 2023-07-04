Your Healthy Family: Avoiding fireworks injuries

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, fireworks are usually a big part of the festivities. If you're putting on your own, you need to follow some safety tips so your holiday doesn't end with a trip to the Emergency Room.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms and 11 people died from fireworks in 2022.

"What you’re dealing with, they are explosives at their core. That’s what they are, that’s what they do. So, they are inherently dangerous," Brett Holmes, Fire Marshall of Dutton Fire and Rescue in Michigan, said.

That's why first responders always stress to use fireworks safely.

Last year, Dutton Fire and Rescue posted a photo of hand X-rays to show the possible consequences of not using fireworks safely. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in 2022, 29 percent of fireworks injuries were to hands and fingers.

The CPSC has these tips for setting off fireworks safely:



Follow the directions closely

Don't allow young kids to play with or ignite them

Avoid distractions, like your phone, when setting off or going near fireworks.

Keep water handy

Light fireworks one at a time and move away from where they're set off immediately after lighting

Throw fireworks away in a container filled with water and away from your home

Designate a sober person to handle the fireworks



“We know about half of all the injuries from the Fourth of July weekend involving fireworks are going to involve drugs or alcohol. That’s why we say it. We harp on that," Holmes said.

The CPSC said 38 percent of fireworks injuries are burns. And even sparklers can hurt you. They burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt some metals.

“There’s this perception that sparklers are safe, right, and that’s one of the things that kids can handle. But we also know that sparklers are one of the firework items that cause the most injuries," Holmes said.