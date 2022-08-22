Your Healthy Family: Are more expensive skin care products actually better?

When you walk down a drug store aisle, it seems like the options for skin care are endless. A dermatologist said there are two products you really need, and that the more expensive products typically don't work better.

"I think I've been trying skincare products since I was maybe 13, so almost ten years now," Ria Kim said. "I had pretty bad cystic acne all the way through the beginning of college. And it was really stressful."

She said she cleanses, hydrates and protects her face from sun damage, and sunscreen is the most important part of her skincare routine.

Dr. Fayne Frey, a dermatologist, said the same thing. She also said a higher price doesn't necessarily mean higher quality.

"There's no correlation between how much you pay and whether the product works," Dr. Frey said.

But she said you can blame marketing, for making you think so.

"Anti-aging is a brilliant marketing term. Why? Science hasn't found a single ingredient, a single product, that can reverse the aging process," she said.

Dr. Frey said when it comes to taking care of your skin, it’s more simple than you may realize.

"A healthy skin in a healthy individual mimics a healthy body. And this isn't the sexy answer everybody wants. But healthy skin, again, mimics healthy life. And we know that it requires a good night's sleep, a healthy diet, regular exercise," she said.

When buying skin care on a budget, Dr. Frey said sunscreen and moisturizer are the two essential products to consider. And when it comes to cleaning your face, she said all you really need is water.

"I had a survey many years ago. I actually surveyed about 500 women, and half of them — remember, these are women with healthy skin — half of them only used water," she said.

Dr. Frey said if you wear makeup that’s oil-based, you should consider using a facial cleanser. She also said when it comes down to it, the cheaper products you buy from the drug store probably work just as well — if not better — than the expensive ones.