Your Healthy Family: "Alarming surge" in pediatric respiratory illness

The country is seeing what's being called "an alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illness." If your children get sick, at what point do you take them to the hospital?

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association have asked the federal government declare an emergency to support hospitals.

"It's been a couple of years since we've seen our kids be significantly ill," Dr. Andrea Singh, a Pediatrician, said.

If your child is severely sick — in distress, having difficulty breathing, a change in color, or significant difference in energy level — It's time for medical care. But if your child's symptoms are more typical, it's best to stay home.

"Unfortunately, we may not have a lot more to offer," Dr. Singh said.

She said caring for a sick child at home starts with over-the-counter medicine. If your child is old enough, Dr. Singh said fever-reducing over-the-counter medication can help.

"Fevers, in and of themselves, are not a reason to come into the emergency room unless they're persisting for a long time, more than 4 or 5 days," she said.

When it comes to flu, the CDC says the hospitalization rate nationwide hasn't been this high this early in the season in more than a decade. That rate for RSV, is about 10 times higher than it usually is this time of year.

For sick kids who don't need to go to the hospital, Dr. Singh has some recommendations.

"Children over one can have a spoonful of honey to help with coughing fits. Lots of hydration. That thins out the mucous. Lots of rest. Kind of your old-fashioned remedies at home," she said.

Fox 4 asked NCH Healthcare System what trends it's seeing. In the last few weeks, the system is seeing numbers trending high for the dominant strain of Influenza-A. By the end of October, NCH said total case numbers rose sharply, but not as high as they did in 2021.

As for RSV, NCH is not seeing dramatic increase like in other parts of the country, but are expecting to see numbers trend up. NCH is seeing mostly Rhinovirus and Enterovirus in kids.