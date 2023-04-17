Your Healthy Family: 7 foods that should always be on your grocery list

SOUTHWEST FLA. — Do you ever get to the grocery store and you're stumped on what to buy? One fitness expert said there are seven healthy food items that should always be on your grocery list.

Walnuts & almonds

“I try to stick to those type of nuts. They're high in vitamins,” Coach Nino Magaddino, the Owner of Max Flex Fitness, said.

He said walnuts and almonds are rich in fats, and also have protein.

"They're a great snack. I know sometimes people need like a crunch or a chew. And they're so versatile," he said.

Magaddino said you can throw them on a salad, in your yogurt, or eat them right out of the bag. They can satisfy that need for a salty crunch while staying healthy.

“Nuts should be a staple of anybody's diet when they're going to the grocery store," he said.

