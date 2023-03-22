Your Healthy Family: 5 healthy produce items you've probably never heard of

SOUTHWEST FLA. — There are five incredibly healthy produce items you've probably never heard of that you should consider putting on your grocery list.

“You ever go to a grocery store and you'll look at something, and look like what is that?" Coach Nino Magaddino, the owner of Max Flex Fitness, said. "You just have to put yourself out there.”

And he said if you have a sweet tooth, you should try gooseberries.

“They call it nature's sweet tart," Magaddino said. “Sometimes you have that craving, or that sweet craving. And then you know that there's cookies in there or something. But if you want to grab something sweet, gooseberries would be great."

Magaddino said gooseberries packed with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and antioxidants.

"Which help obviously with cold season," he said.

He said getting these nutrients through whole foods like gooseberries is better than through a multivitamin.

“They're crunchy. They're sweet. They have a really good texture, and they're just different. It's a different flavor profile that you're adding to your nutrition regimen,” Magaddino said.

He also said gooseberries help lower blood pressure and are good for your bone health.

Max Flex Fitness works with the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, a Your Healthy Family partner, to help its patients with exercise.

