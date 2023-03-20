Your Healthy Family: 15 minute workout you can do wherever you are

NAPLES, Fla. — We are all pressed for time. In fact, people say the biggest barrier to exercise is lack of time. But Coach Nino Magaddino of Max Flex Fitness in Naples said there's a workout you can do in just 15 minutes no matter where you are.

Max Flex Fitness works with the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, a Your Healthy Family partner, to help its patients with exercise.

Magaddino said he understands how life can get in the way of fitness.

"I understand. I'm a busy dad, I run a business, I have children, I'm taking them back and forth to practice and school and everything like that. So even for me as a fitness professional, if I can find 20 to 30 minutes of a particular workout, not even that, even 10 minutes, it can make all the difference in the world," Magaddino said.

He said this workout can be done using bodyweight, but a weight or resistance band can be added for more of a challenge.

He says to start by doing 20 lunges.

"I'm working my quadriceps, my legs, my glutes. I'm getting my cardiovascular up," he said. "These are the type of exercises you want to do a little bit more repetition of, you want to get the heart rate up, you want to feel the burn on your legs."

Then he said to do 20 squats. Magaddino said you can make them more challenging by doing jump squats: going down into a squat and then jumping up in the air, landing in another squat.

"Get the heart rate up a little bit more," Magaddino said.

Next, Magaddino said to do 20 push ups. You can do your push ups in a high plank position, or take them down to your knees.

"There's nothing wrong with doing assisted push ups. You can get just as good of a workout doing them here," he said. "The tempo means everything when we're exercising, we're not doing exercises too fast."

He said the best part is you can do these exercises no matter where you are.

"Some basic simple exercises that you could do at home. You can even do them at the field when your children are having practice. You could do them between dinner, between a load of laundry, whatever you want, as long as you stay fit and active," he said.

Magaddino recommends doing three sets of each exercise, and said if there's time left once you do that, to do some yoga or go for a walk.

"Some simple stretching or yoga moves, getting out into nature, getting some fresh air, getting away. Detaching from your phone and the office, I think, is very, very important. And take somebody with you on that walk. Take a colleague, maybe meet your spouse for a walk, stay connected, but get out and be active," he said.

