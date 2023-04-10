Baltimore mayor calls for 'youth curfew' after 2 teens shot

The mayor of Baltimore called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among teenagers, Scripps News Baltimore reported.

Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Two suspects were arrested, police said, including one with a loaded gun who matched a description of the shooter.

Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those 15-17 during the forthcoming summer months.

"I want everyone to hear me and hear me clearly," Scott said. "We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months."

Scripps News contributed to this report.

