Angus Cloud's mom says 'Euphoria' star did not intend to end his life

The mother of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who passed away on Monday, said her son "did not intend to end his life."

The 25-year-old died unexpectedly on Monday, a week after burying his father. Angus had been struggling with his dad's death, prompting speculation that he ended his life.

"Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case," his mother said in a post on Facebook Friday.

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

Lisa said that before going to bed the night before his death, she and her son expressed how much they loved each other and that they'd see each other in the morning.

She said she wasn't sure what he may have ingested after that, but that he put his head on his desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and did not wake up.

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe," Lisa said.

Angus' mother asks that people make acts of kindness a part of their daily lives in honor of his memory.

Angus died in his family home in Oakland, California. A cause of death is not yet known.

The actor was best known for his role as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in Euphoria. He starred in the show's first two seasons and has had film and music video roles.

