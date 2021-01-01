Adam is new to FOX4, but he has been reporting on Southwest Florida for more than a decade.

Adam spent 14 years as a reporter at the Naples Daily News before joining FOX4 in November 2021 as our Collier County reporter. Although his main beat at the Daily News was sports, Adam covered a variety of topics including education, business, tourism and religion.

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Adam has lived in Naples since 2007. Before that he worked as a reporter at the Marion (Ind.) Chronicle-Tribune, the Muncie (Ind.) Star-Press, and the Niles (Mich.) Daily Star.

Adam and his wife, Penny, are both graduates of Ball State University. On weekends you can find Adam playing basketball, coaching his son's soccer team, attending his daughter's dance recitals, or cheering on the Indiana Pacers.

If you'd like to share a story in Collier County with Adam, please contact him:

Email: adam.fisher@fox4now.com