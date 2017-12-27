Tony Sadiku

Thanks so much for clicking to learn a little bit more about me!
I joined the Fox 4 family in May 2015 and I’m so glad to be here in Southwest Florida.
I’m actually not too far from where I did a lot of growing up, in Pembroke Pines Florida. Prior to Florida, I spent many years living in Minnesota braving blizzards and subzero temperatures. Oh what fun! As you can imagine, I had no trouble trading in the winter coats and snow boats for shorts and sandals! I mean who wouldn't rather live by the beach? I love to travel and have also spent nearly a decade living in Italy and New York City! Must be why I still love a good pizza!
I graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors in Telecommunications and a certificate in Meteorology. I also hold a masters degree in Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State University.
Prior to being at Fox 4, I worked as a weather anchor for WUFT-TV in Gainesville, FL while also forecasting for WRUF-TV, a 24 hour weather channel also based in Gainesville. While in college, I also spent time as an intern at WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, FL.
A Florida resident for the past 10 years, I've experienced the best and worst of the Sunshine-state climate, including forecasting everything from floods and tornado outbreaks to tropical storms and hurricanes. Most notable is Hurricane Irma, which caused millions to flee the state while myself and a crew of about a dozen other reporters took people live to where the storm made landfall as a category 3 major hurricane near Naples, Florida.
When I'm not talking weather or covering local news, there's a good chance I'm staying active, playing my bass guitar or piano, or cheering on the Florida Gators!
You can catch my forecasts on Saturdays and Sundays on Fox 4 News at 10. If you see me around town, be sure to say hi! It's my honor to work for you, so please don't ever hesitate to reach out to me to share a story idea, a cool weather photo or whatever is on your mind.