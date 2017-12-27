tony.sadiku@Fox4Now.com

Thanks so much for clicking to learn a little bit more about me!

I joined the Fox 4 family in May 2015 and I’m so glad to be here in Southwest Florida.

I’m actually not too far from where I did a lot of growing up, in Pembroke Pines Florida. Prior to Florida, I spent many years living in Minnesota braving blizzards and subzero temperatures. Oh what fun! As you can imagine, I had no trouble trading in the winter coats and snow boats for shorts and sandals! I mean who wouldn't rather live by the beach? I love to travel and have also spent nearly a decade living in Italy and New York City! Must be why I still love a good pizza!

I graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors in Telecommunications and a certificate in Meteorology. I also hold a masters degree in Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Prior to being at Fox 4, I worked as a weather anchor for WUFT-TV in Gainesville, FL while also forecasting for WRUF-TV, a 24 hour weather channel also based in Gainesville. While in college, I also spent time as an intern at WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, FL.

A Florida resident for the past 10 years, I've experienced the best and worst of the Sunshine-state climate, including forecasting everything from floods and tornado outbreaks to tropical storms and hurricanes. Most notable is Hurricane Irma, which caused millions to flee the state while myself and a crew of about a dozen other reporters took people live to where the storm made landfall as a category 3 major hurricane near Naples, Florida.

When I'm not talking weather or covering local news, there's a good chance I'm staying active, playing my bass guitar or piano, or cheering on the Florida Gators!