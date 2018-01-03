Brrr! I’m happy I will never have to say that again.

I’m from Pittsburgh, Pa and as you can imagine, I am thrilled to be living in the Sunshine state. Buh-bye to freezing temperatures and tons of snow and hello to sunglasses and flip flops.

I am even happier to be part of the FOX 4 News team as a morning news reporter. You can catch me every weekday morning starting at 4:30 AM. I’m no stranger to the early wake-up call. For two years, I was a morning reporter at WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pa. I was known as the girl who reported out in the snow early in the morning.

Even at a young age, I knew I wanted to work in the news industry. I skipped the cartoons and went straight to the news.

Following my passion, I graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in May 2015. During my junior year of college, I interned at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh. Being a 'Burgh girl at heart, I was thrilled to intern with the station she grew up watching since she was a little girl. After graduation, I also interned at WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio and WRIC-TV in Richmond, Va.

I love what I do! I love telling new stories, meeting new people and traveling to new places. This is my first time in Southwest Florida and I already feel at home with the FOX 4 family.

In my free time, you’ll find me spending time with my family and friends, cheering on my favorite team (How Bout Them Cowboys!) or soaking up the sun. If you see me around town, please feel free to say hello!

If you have any story ideas, send me an email at jillian.hartmann@fox4now.com.

You can also me follow me and message me on my Facebook page,

Tweets by JHartmann_TV