2 children fatally hit by car on highway, mother arrested

Two children were struck by a vehicle and killed on state Route 78 in Vista, California, Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of SR-78, just east of Mar Vista.

The Vista Fire Department says a driver, who is the mother of the children, pulled over on the highway because luggage fell from the vehicle.

The children got out of the car to retrieve the luggage, but they were hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to VFD.

CHP officials said the children, a 10-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were passengers from a green GMC Yukon SUV that pulled over to the right shoulder.

According to the CHP, the children “were on foot in the eastbound traffic lanes of SR-78” when they were struck by a white Nissan Sentra traveling east.

The Sentra's 41-year-old driver remained at the scene, officials confirmed.

CHP officials said the Yukon’s 33-year-old driver, identified as Sandra Ortiz, of Vista, was arrested “for felony charges related to this incident, including driving under the influence (DUI), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and child endangerment.”

This story was originally published by Pat Mueller for Scripps News San Diego.

